Iowa Dem. Chairman: ‘We Are Going to Release the Majority of Results that We Have’ Tuesday Afternoon

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Tony Price has informed reporters that the party will release incomplete results of the Iowa Caucus by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We are going to release the majority of results that we have by 4 p.m. today,” Price said during a conference call. It was not clear if the results would reflect a majority of precincts in the state or a majority of results already known by the party.

Price said officials were collecting paper records from over 1,600 caucus precincts “to make sure we have all of the documented information in place.” Iowa has 1,681 caucus precincts in total.

The party is struggling to manage the fallout from technical malfunctions in its caucus results-reporting app, which, according to the party, were not the result of a cyber attack.

“We have every indication that our systems were secure and there was not a cyber security intrusion,” the party said in a statement. “We have determined that [the malfunctions were] due to a coding issue in the reporting system.”

The Nevada Democratic Party, which was on track to use the same app for its own caucus, released a statement on Tuesday saying it would use a different method to gather caucus results.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22,” the statement read. “We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus.”