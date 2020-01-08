News

National Security & Defense

Mike Lee Slams ‘Un-American’ Iran Intel Briefing, Calls on Congress To Rein In Administration

By
Sen. Mike Lee (R., Utah) (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

A classified briefing on the intelligence behind Qasem Soleimani’s killing caused Senate Republicans Mike Lee and Ron Paul to excoriate the assessment, while Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio praised the intel.

Lee called the meeting “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issues, in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate,” and while he commended Trump for showing “a lot of restraint” in foreign policy, he added that he wanted to speak to the president directly about the lack of clarity in the assessment.

“I went in there hoping to get more specifics as far as the factual, legal, moral justification for what they did,” Lee said. “I’m still undecided on that issue, in part because we never got to the details.”

“It is not acceptable for officials within the executive branch of government — I don’t care whether they’re with the CIA, with the Department of Defense, or otherwise — to come in and tell us that we can’t debate and discuss the appropriateness of military intervention against Iran. It’s un-American. It’s unconstitutional. And it’s wrong. And I hope and expect that they will show more deference to their limited power in the future.”

Paul agreed, and called the administration’s citation of the 2002 authorization of the use of military force in Iraq as justification for Soleimani’s killing “absurd” and an “insult.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated after the briefing that the House would vote Thursday to abolish the 2002 directive, saying in a statement that “concerns were not addressed by the president’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the administration’s briefing today.”

Both Lee and Paul confirmed they would support the Iran war-powers resolution proposed by Democratic senator Tim Kaine (D., Va.) — separate from Pelosi — to curtail Trump’s authority.

“That briefing is what brought me on board,” Lee said.

But other Republicans took a markedly different tone.

Florida senator Marco Rubio called the briefing “very compelling.”

Comments

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) voiced his approval, saying “a third-grader could’ve figured this out.”

“I think people have lost their minds about who we’re dealing with,” Graham told reporters. “You don’t need the CIA. You’ve got an embassy being ransacked. You’ve got a contractor killed.”

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More