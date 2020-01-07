News

World

Iran Retaliates, Launches ‘More than a Dozen’ Missiles at U.S. Troops Based in Iraq

By
U.S. Marines arrive on an MV-22B Osprey at Al-Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 2018. (Corporal Jered T. Stone/USMC)

The Iranian government claimed responsibility Tuesday evening for rocket attacks on Iraq’s Al-Asad air base, which houses U.S. troops.

“The brave soldiers of IRGC’s aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic missiles on Al-Asad military base in the name of martyr Gen. Qasem Soleimani,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement. “We warn all allied countries of the U.S. that if attacks are launched from bases in their countries on Iran, they will be a target of military retaliation.”

The Pentagon confirmed the attack, and a Pentagon official told ABC News that 15 ballistic missiles had been launched. Ten of those hit a base in western Iraq, one hit a base in Irbil in northern Iraqi Kurdistan, and four failed mid-flight.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Asad and Irbil,” a Pentagon statement read.

There were initial reports of multiple Iraqi casualties, but no reports of Americans being harmed. Iraqi officials later told CNN that there were no Iraqi casualties.

After being briefed and meeting with members of his cabinet, President Trump tweeted “All is well!” and said he would brief the nation Wednesday morning.

Following news of the attack, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and Representative of the Supreme Leader, Saeed Jalili, mirrored President Trump’s response to the U.S. airstrike that killed top military leader Qasem Soleimani last week.

But Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif took a more nuanced approach, saying Tuesday night that “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Zarif’s comments mirrored Trump’s from a press conference last Friday, in which the president had said that Soleimani’s killing was meant “to stop a war.”

“We did not take action to start a war,” Trump said. “We do not seek regime change. However, the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region … must end, and it must end now.”

Comments

U.S. officials had claimed in the aftermath of the U.S. attack that, based on “solid intelligence,” Soleimani was planning “imminent attacks” on U.S. facilities in the surrounding region that could have killed hundreds of Americans, but did not release the said intelligence.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the Iranian National Security Council that a direct response was necessary following Soleimani’s death.

Comments

Most Popular

National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More