At Least Two U.S. Soldiers Killed in Rocket Attack on Iraqi Base: Report

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division pulls security during a base-defense exercise at Camp Taji, Iraq, January 19, 2020. (Specialist Caroline Schofer/US Army)

At least 15 rockets struck an allied base near Baghdad Wednesday night, killing three, including two American soldiers, a U.S. official said.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded at least 11, but a source told Fox News that “ISIS doesn’t have this capability.” The base, Camp Taji, has been a past target of Iranian-backed militia groups.

2 Americans and 1 Brit were killed when 15 Katyusha rockets landed at Taji Base in Iraq at about 7:52 pm local time today. "ISIS doesn't have this capability," I am told by a US military source. The US military is still treating the wounded right now, which number more than 11. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 11, 2020

A spokesman for U.S. Central Command confirmed the attack occurred, but did not reveal the casualty number.

The Coalition @CJTFOIR confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time). Assessment and investigation ongoing, follow @OIRSpox & @SecMedCell for updates. https://t.co/oNgNfCEYG7 — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) March 11, 2020

Two Marines were killed earlier this week in northern Iraq while conducting an operation with Iraqi forces against Islamic State fighters, the first U.S. casualties in the country since last August.

In January, Iran launched 15 ballistic missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. Pentagon officials said that 34 U.S. troops suffered concussions or traumatic brain injuries as a result of the strikes, but no one was killed.