ISIS Is Back: Kabul Bombing Likely to Attract Recruits, Experts Say

Thursday’s suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 American troops and more than 70 civilians was likely designed to send a chilling message to terrorists and non-terrorists alike around the globe: ISIS is back, and America is vulnerable, terrorism experts told National Review on Friday.

The attack may have placed ISIS-K in the center of the U.S. crosshairs, but it also likely provided several strategic benefits to the fledgling terror group, a radical affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

It showed the world that the Islamic State of Khorasan (aka ISIS-K) is a significant player in Afghanistan, and …