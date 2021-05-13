Israeli Defense Forces Launch Air and Ground Assault on Gaza Strip

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched an air and ground offensive in the Gaza strip Thursday, the IDF’s Twitter account confirmed.

“IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military announced.

The news of an Israeli assault comes after days of rocket fire by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group occupying the Gaza Strip, targeting Israel. Hamas’s decision to fire rockets at Israel followed the unrest which has erupted in Jerusalem between Arabs and Jews. Israel has promised to continue retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which borders Israel, until there is a ceasefire of “total, long-term quiet.”

Advertisement

The Iron Dome system has intercepted hundreds of rockets targeting major Israeli cities and towns in the past 48 hours. So far, civilian casualties have been reported on both sides of the ongoing conflict.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.