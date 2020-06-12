News

Politics & Policy

‘It Was Pathetic’: Trump Slams Seattle Mayor for Allowing ‘Autonomous Zone,’ Promises to Resolve Situation

By
President Donald Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, U.S., June 11, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump slammed the Seattle mayor over her response to anarchists declaring an “autonomous zone” in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, warning that “if they don’t straighten that situation out, we’re going to straighten it out.”

Speaking to Fox News’s Harris Faulkner on Thursday, Trump lambasted Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for her administration’s decision to abandon the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct.

“We’re not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists — and I’m not calling them protestors,” he stated. Trump also called on Governor Jay Inslee to send in the National Guard to resolve the situation.

“The woman, I don’t know, has she ever done this before? It was pathetic. No, no. We’re not going to let this happen in Seattle, if we have to go in, we’re going to go in. The governor’s either going to do it — let the governor do it, he’s got great National Guard troops, he could do it — but one way or the other, it’s going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city.”

Durkan held a Thursday press conference with police chief Carmen Best in which it was not made clear when police would return to the precinct, although officers did visit the area on Thursday. But Durkan pushed back on the president, saying Trump’s criticisms are “simply not true.”

“Lawfully gathering and expressing first amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society, and providing true equity for communities of color is not terrorism. It’s patriotism,” Durkan stated. “It is not an armed Antifa militia, it is not a no-go zone.”

