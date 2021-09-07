Ivermectin: Neither COVID Quick Fix nor Poisonous Horse Drug

Is ivermectin a panacea, a sub-plague, or just the latest manifestation of the tendency of both parties to invent new non-issues to fight over?

As an anti-parasitic designed to help unwilling hosts rid themselves of worms called helminths, ivermectin is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–approved medication. It is also sometimes used to treat scabies, lice, and other such pests. As a quick fix for the coronavirus, it is not right now recommended, however. To the contrary, the FDA has released an explainer titled “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19,”

“There’s a lot of misinformation around, and …