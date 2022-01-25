J.D. Vance ‘Honored’ to Receive Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Endorsement

J.D. Vance poses for a portrait near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 27, 2017. (Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Best-selling author and Republican Ohio Senate candidate J. D. Vance announced Tuesday that he was “honored” to receive the endorsement of Republican congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene.

“Honored to have Marjorie’s endorsement. We’re going to win this thing and take the country back from the scumbags,” he tweeted.

“JD Vance is the conservative warrior that the entire America First movement needs fighting for us in the U.S. Senate, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse him,” Green wrote in a statement first obtained by Fox News.

Both Vance and Greene are prominent proponents of former president Trump’s “America First” platform, an anti-interventionist, nationalist movement that is more comfortable than was Reagan-era conservatism with using the power of the federal government to reverse what its proponents see as the country’s cultural and economic degradation.

While Vance opposed Trump during his 2016 run, he got fully on board with his agenda during the 2020 election, lamenting last July that he regrets criticizing the former president since he launched his Senate campaign.

Greene made it clear in her statement that she approves of J. D. because he has promised to carry the Trump mantle.

“JD is 100% pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment and pro-Trump,” she said. “If you agree with me that Washington desperately needs more America First fighters in the mold of President Trump, then it’s vital to support JD’s campaign in Ohio.”

In addition to the Democrats in Congress, Greene has ruffled the feathers of colleagues within the GOP camp with her inflammatory and misleading rhetoric on election fraud, executing Democratic political opponents, QAnon conspiracy theories, and comparing Covid restrictions to the Holocaust, among other remarks.

Vance’s team said Greene will help the candidate campaign in Ohio on Sunday. Eyeing the seat of retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman, Vance faces significant competition in a crowded field of eleven contenders, including former Ohio treasurer and former two-time Senate candidate Josh Mandel.

After temporarily suspending Greene’s account in July and then again in August for what the company called Covid misinformation, Twitter permanently took it offline this month over repeated violations. The summer strikes dealt with Greene’s allegations that the vaccines were ineffective and causing thousands of deaths.

So far, Vance has been well funded and backed by key Trump allies including Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who contributed $10 million to a super PAC promoting Vance’s Senate campaign.

