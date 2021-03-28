Jack Phillips Will Not Back Down: ‘Worth It to Fight’

When Jack Phillips opened Masterpiece Cakeshop in 1993, he never envisioned that he would become a household name defending religious freedom against an increasingly expansive vision of LGBT rights.

Yet the Christian baker has found himself, for the third time, at the center of a lawsuit over his refusal to create custom cakes that would send messages that he says are antithetical to his religious beliefs.

In 2018, Phillips partially won a case before the Supreme Court over his refusal to make a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The high court ruled that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed anti-religious bias in sanctioning Phillips …