Parishioner Who Stopped Texas Church Shooter Criticizes Bloomberg on Gun-Control Efforts

Michael Bloomberg speaks about his gun policy agenda in Aurora, Colo., December 5, 2019. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

The armed parishioner who took down a shooter at a Texas church in December criticized former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg’s gun control efforts on Wednesday.

“Mr. Bloomberg, had we operated by his standards or his wishes, the carnage would have been significantly greater because the individual still, after the shooting, still had seven live rounds in his gun and three more in his pocket,” Jack Wilson said in an interview on Fox News. Wilson, a member of West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, fired a single round at an armed intruder on December 29, killing the assailant.

Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey hit back at Wilson in a Thursday appearance on Fox.

“Mr. Bloomberg supports his right to carry a gun,” Sheekey said. “We salute him. But the question is, should anyone who is criminally insane be able to get a gun? I would say no.”

Earlier in January, while speaking about the Texas incident, Bloomberg appeared to criticize policies that loosen restrictions on gun control.

“Somebody in the congregation had their own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it is the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot,” Bloomberg said. “You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

Bloomberg has been heavily involved in gun-control efforts over the years. His proposals for the 2020 presidential election include universal background checks and “red flag screening” measures. In 2013, Bloomberg founded Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit that advocates for stricter gun control measures.