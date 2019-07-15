News

U.S.

White-Nationalist Charlottesville Killer Given Extra Life Sentence Plus 419 Years in Prison

By
First responders stand by a car that was struck when another car drove through a group of counter-protesters at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., August 12, 2017. (Justin Ide/Reuters)

The man who killed one woman and injured dozens of others when he rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at a 2017 white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. has received an additional life sentence.

Twenty-two-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio killed Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville two years ago, when he deliberately accelerated his car into a crowd protesting the neo-Nazi event. Judge Richard Moore of Virginia sentenced fields on Monday to life imprisonment plus 419 years and a fine of $480,000, following the recommendation of a state jury.

Comments

“Today’s verdict is based on what you did,” Moore said to Fields. “It was not a spur-of-the-moment action.”

Fields was found guilty of murdering Heyer in Moore’s court last December. In March, he pled guilty to 29 federal hate-crime charges as part of a plea deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty. Last month, he was sentenced in connection with that federal case to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

He Just Can’t Help Himself

By
By Saturday, the long-simmering fight between Nancy Pelosi and her allies on one side and the “squad” associated with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the other had risen to an angrier and more destructive level at the Netroots Nation conference. Representative Ayanna Pressley, an African-American Massachusetts ... Read More
Education

Gender Dissenter Gets Fired

By
Allan M. Josephson is a distinguished psychiatrist who, since 2003, has transformed the division of child and adolescent psychiatry and psychology at the University of Louisville from a struggling department to a nationally acclaimed program. In the fall of 2017 he appeared on a panel at the Heritage Foundation ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Pelosi’s House of Pain

By
Not so long ago — as recently as the cover of the March 2019 Rolling Stone, in fact — they seemed like the best of friends. I'm referring to Nancy Pelosi and the members of "The Squad": Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and (not pictured) Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. They shared some good ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Ilhan Omar Is Completely Assimilated

By
Beto O’Rourke, the losing Texas Senate candidate who bootstrapped his way into becoming a losing presidential candidate, had a message for refugees who had come to America: Your new country is a hellhole. The former congressman told a roundtable of refugees and immigrants in Nashville, Tenn., last week: ... Read More