January 6 Committee Subpoenas Top Trump Advisers

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot issued six new subpoenas on Monday for associates and allies of former president Trump.

The committee chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson (D., Miss.), announced that subpoenas were issued for former Trump campaign manager William Stepien, senior adviser Jason Miller, and former national executive assistant to the campaign Angela McCallum.

Three additional subpoenas were issued to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, lawyer John Eastman, and Bernard Kerik, who according to the committee paid for hotel rooms in Washington, D.C., that Trump allies used as “election-related command centers.”

The committee is seeking various records by November 23 and testimony from witnesses from late November through mid-December.

“The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all,” Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson added, “The Select Committee expects all witnesses to cooperate with our investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, recommend changes to our laws that will strengthen our democracy, and help ensure nothing like January 6th ever happens again.”

The committee has already issued a number of subpoenas, including to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Pentagon chief of staff Kash Patel.

Former adviser Stephen Bannon has refused to cooperate with a committee subpoena, with his attorney citing Trump’s claim of executive privilege over White House communications. The House voted last month to hold Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress over the refusal.

