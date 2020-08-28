News

World

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Resign for Health Reasons

By
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adjusts his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media on Japan’s response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2020. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe announced on Friday that he would resign for health reasons, marking the end of his tenure as Japan’s longest-serving leader.

Abe was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis as a teenager, and first stepped down one year into his first term in 2006 because of complications from the chronic illness. However, Abe returned to politics and was reelected in 2012, and has implemented a series of economic reforms combining fiscal stimulus and monetary easing dubbed “Abenomics.”

Abe attempted to steer Japan in a more nationalistic direction, revitalizing the country’s military and calling to rewrite the country’s U.S.-drafted, pacifist constitution. Amending the constitution received little popular support in Japan, and Abe lamented that he would have to leave office before finishing his work.

“It is gut wrenching to have to leave my job before accomplishing my goals,” Abe said.

Comments

The prime minister will formally step down on Monday. While Abe’s economic reforms lifted the country out of a recession, the economy has now been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, which among other events caused the cancelation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The resignation also comes at a time of increased military tensions between Japan and China. An island archipelago stretching from mainland Japan through the East China Sea has become a major flashpoint between the two countries, with Chinese aircraft and submarines repeatedly entering Japanese territory.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More