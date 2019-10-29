News

White House

Jared Kushner: Time in White House Spent ‘Cleaning Up the Messes’ Left by Joe Biden

By
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner at a dinner symposium of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) in Washington, D.C., May 2, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Trump, responded to former vice president Joe Biden’s claim that he was unqualified to serve in the White House in a recent interview, telling an Israeli journalist that he’s spent his time in the administration addressing problems of Biden’s making.

During a Sunday 60 Minutes interview, Biden said that Kushner and his wife Ivanka were “engaged in the day-to-day operation of things they know nothing about. Asked specifically about Kushner’s handling of a substantial foreign policy portfolio, Biden responded, “What credentials does he bring to that?”

The White House released a statement in response to Biden’s comments, which challenged the former vice president’s characterization of Kushner’s role in the White House.

Kushner argued that Biden lacks the credibility to criticize his qualifications during an exclusive interview with Israel’s Channel 13 News released Tuesday.

“He’s entitled to his opinion, but a lot of the work that the president has had me doing over the last three years has actually been cleaning up the messes that Vice President Biden left behind,” Kushner said.

The White House adviser pushed back specifically on Biden’s foreign policy claim.

“We inherited an ISIS caliphate, Iran was strong, Libya was a mess and a lot of our allies felt abandoned. We worked very hard over the last three years to try and rebuild the Middle East and to put it in a much more stable framing,” he said.

Kushner also specifically cited criminal justice reform as an example of the work he’s undertaken to reverse Biden’s policy legacy, saying the current administration “rolled back a lot of the very harsh laws that were created and partially written by Vice President Biden over 20 years ago, which put a lot of African Americans in prison and really destroyed a generation and did a lot of harm to our country.”

