Jeff Flake Joins Two Dozen Former Congressman in ‘Republicans for Biden’ Effort

Senator Jeff Flake speaks to the media after a closed briefing for senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., November 28, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake is joining more than two dozen fellow former GOP members of Congress in backing a “Republicans for Biden” effort launched Monday by the Biden campaign.

Flake is joined by other Republican critics of Trump, including former senators Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire, who became an independent, and John Warner of Virginia, according to the list obtained by Fox News.

The former Arizona senator became a vocal GOP critic of President Trump and his administration before leaving Congress last year. Flake also backed the impeachment effort against Trump and has said he will not vote for Trump in 2020. His support for “Republicans for Biden” is his first formal endorsement of Biden for president.

The Democratic National Convention also showcased several Republicans, including remarks by former Ohio governor John Kasich.

Flake’s public support for Biden comes on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

