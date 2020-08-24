News

Politics & Policy

Jeff Flake Joins Two Dozen Former Congressman in ‘Republicans for Biden’ Effort

By
Senator Jeff Flake speaks to the media after a closed briefing for senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., November 28, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake is joining more than two dozen fellow former GOP members of Congress in backing a “Republicans for Biden” effort launched Monday by the Biden campaign.

Flake is joined by other Republican critics of Trump, including former senators Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire, who became an independent, and John Warner of Virginia, according to the list obtained by Fox News.

The former Arizona senator became a vocal GOP critic of President Trump and his administration before leaving Congress last year. Flake also backed the impeachment effort against Trump and has said he will not vote for Trump in 2020. His support for “Republicans for Biden” is his first formal endorsement of Biden for president.

Comments

The Democratic National Convention also showcased several Republicans, including remarks by former Ohio governor John Kasich.

Flake’s public support for Biden comes on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Another Virus Is Spreading

By
Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist who has promoted religious bigotry, won a House primary election in Florida on Tuesday with 42.5 percent of the vote. Loomer has “zero chance” of winning in November in an overwhelmingly Democratic district that includes West Palm Beach, but her primary victory is still a ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Virus Is Spreading

By
Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist who has promoted religious bigotry, won a House primary election in Florida on Tuesday with 42.5 percent of the vote. Loomer has “zero chance” of winning in November in an overwhelmingly Democratic district that includes West Palm Beach, but her primary victory is still a ... Read More
Health Care

The Canadian Health-Care Scare

By
Medicare for All may not be a part of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's agenda. But the rest of the party is smitten with the idea of a federal takeover of our health-insurance system. Senator Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Biden's running mate, co-sponsored Senator Bernie Sanders's (D., Vt.) Medicare ... Read More
Health Care

The Canadian Health-Care Scare

By
Medicare for All may not be a part of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's agenda. But the rest of the party is smitten with the idea of a federal takeover of our health-insurance system. Senator Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Biden's running mate, co-sponsored Senator Bernie Sanders's (D., Vt.) Medicare ... Read More
Books

The Curious Case of ‘Havana Syndrome’

By
Beginning in 2017, a number of American diplomats in Cuba suddenly fell ill with a variety of complaints such as dizziness, headache, insomnia, and imbalance. A strange noise often assailed them. One diplomat saw an unmarked van speeding away when she tried to investigate the source of the sound. Was this some ... Read More
Books

The Curious Case of ‘Havana Syndrome’

By
Beginning in 2017, a number of American diplomats in Cuba suddenly fell ill with a variety of complaints such as dizziness, headache, insomnia, and imbalance. A strange noise often assailed them. One diplomat saw an unmarked van speeding away when she tried to investigate the source of the sound. Was this some ... Read More