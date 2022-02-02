Jeff Zucker Resigns as President of CNN after Failing to Disclose Romantic Relationship with Colleague

CNN President Jeff Zucker at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, in 2018. (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

CNN president Jeff Zucker announced his resignation on Wednesday, following an acknowledgment that he had failed to disclose a romantic relationship with another senior executive at CNN.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in a memo to staff. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

Advertisement

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Zucker was referring to his relationship with CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust, according to the New York Times.

Advertisement

Gollust said Wednesday she plans to remain in her role at the company.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” she wrote. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

Gollust served as a communications director for Andrew Cuomo for just four months in 2012 and 2013 before quitting to join CNN.

Zucker’s resignation comes months after CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo in December over his involvement in advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle nearly a dozen sexual harassment allegations.

Zucker had supported Cuomo for months before the anchor was finally let go following the release of documents by the New York State attorney general showing that Cuomo had leaned on contacts in the media business to help his brother navigate his sexual-harassment scandal. CNN reportedly learned of a sexual misconduct allegation against Chris Cuomo by a former junior colleague at another network days before it fired the anchor, though Cuomo has denied the allegation.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.