News

Law & the Courts

First Epstein Accuser Sues Estate under New Child-Abuse Law

By
Jeffrey Epstein (center) appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 30, 2008. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via Reuters)

The first accuser to sue the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire accused of raping and sex trafficking minors, filed her lawsuit Wednesday in New York, aided by a new state law.

Jennifer Araoz, who has accused Epstein of grooming and then raping her when she was just 15 years old, sued his estate and several associates the first day she was able to under the law, the Child Victims Act, which suspends for a year the statute of limitations for civil cases concerning child sexual abuse.

“Standing up to the entrenched network of power and wealth that surrounded Epstein is scary, but I am no longer afraid. Reliving these experiences is tough, but I’ve learned to be tougher,” Araoz wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday.

Araoz claims one of Epstein’s “recruiters” approached her outside her performing-arts high school and offered to introduce her to him, promising that he could help her modeling and acting career and provide financial assistance to her family, which was on food stamps at the time after her father’s death.

“The trap was set,” Araoz wrote.

Araoz visited Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion about twice a week for over a year, she said. The first visits consisted mostly of talking, but Epstein eventually began to have her massage him and touched her inappropriately. During her last visit, she alleged that the financier raped her after she attempted to reject his advances.

“I used to feel alone, walking into his mansion with the cameras pointing at me, but now I have the power of the law on my side,” she said. “Like many survivors, I struggled with anxiety and shame for what I had experienced. The power structure was stacked against me.”

Afterwards, Araoz changed high schools, because hers was too close to Epstein’s residence, and eventually dropped out of high school altogether.

Comments

Epstein was found dead, apparently having committed suicide, in his Manhattan jail cell Saturday morning, sparking a Justice Department investigation. His death came a day after court documents were unsealed detailing allegations that the billionaire operated a sex-trafficking ring that abused underage girls as young as 14.

“I’m angry he won’t have to personally answer to me in the court of law. But my quest for justice is just getting started,” Araoz said.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren’s Ferguson Lie

By
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren yesterday tweeted: https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1159902078103445507 This is an outright lie, one day after Warren complained of the dangers of rhetoric. Michael Brown was not murdered. Michael Brown was shot by officer Darren Wilson in an act ... Read More
Culture

Pro-Trump Movie Cancelled, Thanks to Trump

By
The producer Jason Blum, recycling his own The Purge films, in which ultra-white country-club jerks backed by Tea-party-type evangelicals go on killing sprees to hunt down struggling Americans and people of color, has given the formula a little tweak. In his new film, originally entitled “Red State vs. Blue ... Read More
Elections

How Robert O’Rourke Became ‘Beto’

By
A  great deal of controversy has continued the past few days over Robert Francis O’Rourke’s longtime use of a nickname given to him at birth (albeit temporarily jettisoned while in prep school) — especially in the wake of his recent sensational and unfounded charges that Donald Trump is directly ... Read More
PC Culture

Max Boot Fans the Flames of Racial Hatred

By
One of Max Boot’s most recent columns in the Washington Post is titled “Get a grip, white people. We’re not the victims.” The headline says in nine words what the text says in 800, doing predictably little to elevate our national discourse at a moment of intense racial polarization. Boot’s central ... Read More
Economy & Business

Job Security Is Not Coming Back

By
Shed a single tear, if you haven’t gone entirely dry, for America’s beleaguered, struggling, and anxiety-ridden law-firm partners. Sara Randazzo, writing in the Wall Street Journal, chronicles the lamentations of the lawyers: “Being named a partner once meant joining a band of lawyers who jointly tended ... Read More