Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Associate, under FBI Investigation

Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, speaks at a news conference in New York, U.S. June 25, 2013 (UNTV/Reuters)

Reuters reports that the FBI has opened an investigation into several associates of late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, including his longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of being complicit in the financier’s underage-sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell, 58, is a former girlfriend of the wealthy financier who remained in his circle and is accused by multiple women of helping Epstein find underage girls to have sex with. The British socialite has not been criminally charged, and she has denied all allegations.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has alleged in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell lured her to the billionaire financier and forced her to have sex with Epstein as well as British Prince Andrew.

The British royal family said any interview with Prince Andrew would be “a matter for the FBI.”

Epstein, 66, was found dead by apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in August, shortly after he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking underage girls as young as 14 from 2002 to 2005. His death sparked a Justice Department investigation and came a day after court documents were unsealed detailing the allegations against billionaire. Epstein had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him before his death.

“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy,” Attorney General William Barr said in August of the ongoing investigation.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British media heavyweight Robert Maxwell, has been spotted in various locations since Epstein’s death, including a Los Angeles shopping mall.