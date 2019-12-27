News

Law & the Courts

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Associate, under FBI Investigation

By
Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, speaks at a news conference in New York, U.S. June 25, 2013 (UNTV/Reuters)

Reuters reports that the FBI has opened an investigation into several associates of late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, including his longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of being complicit in the financier’s underage-sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell, 58, is a former girlfriend of the wealthy financier who remained in his circle and is accused by multiple women of helping Epstein find underage girls to have sex with. The British socialite has not been criminally charged, and she has denied all allegations.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has alleged in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell lured her to the billionaire financier and forced her to have sex with Epstein as well as British Prince Andrew.

The British royal family said any interview with Prince Andrew would be “a matter for the FBI.”

Epstein, 66, was found dead by apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in August, shortly after he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking underage girls as young as 14 from 2002 to 2005. His death sparked a Justice Department investigation and came a day after court documents were unsealed detailing the allegations against billionaire. Epstein had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him before his death.

Comments

“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy,” Attorney General William Barr said in August of the ongoing investigation.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British media heavyweight Robert Maxwell, has been spotted in various locations since Epstein’s death, including a Los Angeles shopping mall.

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
Film & TV

The Lies of The Two Popes

By
First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
Film & TV

1917: A Somber Journey into Hell

By
The list of great films about World War I in Europe is surprisingly short: After the acknowledged masterpieces All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) and Paths of Glory (1957), there aren’t many more worth discussing. 1917 is a splashy attempt to join the list that is well worth seeing yet suffers from ... Read More
Film & TV

1917: A Somber Journey into Hell

By
The list of great films about World War I in Europe is surprisingly short: After the acknowledged masterpieces All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) and Paths of Glory (1957), there aren’t many more worth discussing. 1917 is a splashy attempt to join the list that is well worth seeing yet suffers from ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Four Tests for Impeachment

By
Advocates of a president’s removal from office by Congress should have to climb over four walls to reach their objective. First, they should have to show that the facts they allege are true. Second, they should show that the fact pattern amounts to an abuse of power or dereliction of duty by the president. ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Four Tests for Impeachment

By
Advocates of a president’s removal from office by Congress should have to climb over four walls to reach their objective. First, they should have to show that the facts they allege are true. Second, they should show that the fact pattern amounts to an abuse of power or dereliction of duty by the president. ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

‘A People Prepared’

By
Christmas Day, 1970-something, probably 1979, which meant Jimmy Carter, gasoline rationing, and stagflation. The nation was gripped with malaise. But children who have not been taught any better think only of themselves. The malaise on 56th Street was pretty thick, and the rationing was at times severe. There ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

‘A People Prepared’

By
Christmas Day, 1970-something, probably 1979, which meant Jimmy Carter, gasoline rationing, and stagflation. The nation was gripped with malaise. But children who have not been taught any better think only of themselves. The malaise on 56th Street was pretty thick, and the rationing was at times severe. There ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Films of 2019

By
My favorites of the year ranged from a film that earned over a billion dollars down to a couple that barely registered on the box-office charts. There are plenty of interesting movies coming out all year long, but you have to look carefully for them. 10. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Amazon Prime ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Films of 2019

By
My favorites of the year ranged from a film that earned over a billion dollars down to a couple that barely registered on the box-office charts. There are plenty of interesting movies coming out all year long, but you have to look carefully for them. 10. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Amazon Prime ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

2019: A Year in Reading

By
As the decade comes to a close, I would like to thank National Review for giving me the opportunity to put forward this annual list of books that you should read. This is my seventh list since 2013. For this one, I have put a lot more emphasis on political books because, like most thinking Americans, I am ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

2019: A Year in Reading

By
As the decade comes to a close, I would like to thank National Review for giving me the opportunity to put forward this annual list of books that you should read. This is my seventh list since 2013. For this one, I have put a lot more emphasis on political books because, like most thinking Americans, I am ... Read More