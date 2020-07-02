News

Law & the Courts

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI

By
(Chip East/Reuters)

Ghislaine Maxwell, suspected of involvement in sex trafficking with friend Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday morning.

Maxwell has attempted to stay out of the media spotlight since the 2019 suicide of Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting charges of trafficking dozens of underage girls. Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire and is expected to appear in federal court later on Thursday, the New York NBC affiliate reported.

The daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine is accused by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre of grooming young girls for Epstein’s alleged trafficking operation. Giuffre stated in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell forced her to have sex with Epstein as well as the U.K.’s Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Maxwell filed a claim on Epstein’s estate in mid-March, without disclosing her location. That estate is estimated to be worth $636.1 million.

“Epstein made a clear and unambiguous promise to Maxwell that he would indemnify Maxwell and advance any expense incurred by reason of her prior employment relationship with him and his affiliated businesses,” the lawsuit claims. “Maxwell has incurred and will continue to incur significant legal fees, personal security costs, and other costs in connection with legal suits, proceedings, and investigations relating to Epstein, his affiliated businesses, and his alleged victims.”

One day before Epstein’s suicide, a federal court released the transcript of a 2016 deposition in which Epstein repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment when asked if Maxwell had aided his trafficking efforts.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

