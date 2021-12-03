Jeffrey Epstein Visited Bill Clinton’s White House at Least 17 Times From 1993 to 1995, Visitor Logs Show

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services’ sex offender registry March 28, 2017 (New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Reuters)

Billionaire and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House 17 times during former President Clinton’s first few years in office, newly unearthed visitor logs reveal.

The logs, obtained by the Daily Mail through a FOIA request, reveal several visits by Epstein beginning with an invitation just one month after Clinton’s inauguration in January 1993 by Robert Rubin, who was assistant to the president for economic policy at that time. A spokeswoman for Rubin told the outlet that “to the best of Mr. Rubin’s recollection he never met or spoke with Mr. Epstein.”

The logs show Epstein, who died in 2019 of an apparent suicide in jail, visited the White House on 14 separate days and made two visits in a single day on three occasions between 1993 and 1995. Most of the visits were to the West Wing, making it likely that he met with the president.

Epstein visited the White House a dozen times in 1994 alone, including four visits in less than a week in April. For some of the visits, the president’s schedule showed he wasn’t at the White House at the time, according to the report.

The report comes as the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell began this week. Maxwell is accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein between 1994 and 2004, a time period in which many of the White House meetings occurred. However, Epstein’s crimes were not publicly known until 2006.

In 2019, after Epstein’s death, Clinton said he knew “nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”

Epstein was invited to the White House by some of Clinton’s most senior advisors and aides, the logs show. His second visit to the White House was for a reception coordinated by the White House Historical Association after Epstein made a $10,000 donation. Photos show Epstein and Clinton shaking hands at the event, which Maxwell attended alongside Epstein.

After leaving office, Clinton traveled on Epstein’s private jet, known as the “Lolita Express,” at least 26 times, flights logs from Epstein’s planes show. As many as ten of those trips were with no Secret Service detail.

A Clinton spokesman previously said the president took a total of four trips on Epstein’s plane in 2002 and 2003: “one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.”

The spokesman also denied that Clinton had ever visited Epstein’s island, Little St. James, after Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre said the former president had stayed on the island with “two young girls” from New York.

