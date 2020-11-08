News

Film & TV

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dies at 80

By
Jeopardy television game show host Alex Trebek speaks on stage during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 2013. (Reuters)

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, has passed away at 80 years old.

Comments

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the official Twitter account of “Jeopardy!” wrote in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

The legendary game show host, beloved by fans of the trivia show for decades, passed away more than a year after announcing publicly that he had been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Who Won?

By
Donald Trump thinks he won the election. He also thinks that the reason it looks like he may not have won the election is massive voting fraud. At least, he says he thinks that. He said he won the so-called popular vote in 2016, too, and the only reason that it looked like he didn’t was massive voting fraud. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Who Won?

By
Donald Trump thinks he won the election. He also thinks that the reason it looks like he may not have won the election is massive voting fraud. At least, he says he thinks that. He said he won the so-called popular vote in 2016, too, and the only reason that it looked like he didn’t was massive voting fraud. ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Our Two Minority Parties

By
As the results of the election come gradually into sharper focus, both parties have good reason to be frustrated. Both have been rebuked in some important respects by the electorate. And both rebukes are justified. If the parties are willing to learn from them, the result might be good for our politics. In a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Our Two Minority Parties

By
As the results of the election come gradually into sharper focus, both parties have good reason to be frustrated. Both have been rebuked in some important respects by the electorate. And both rebukes are justified. If the parties are willing to learn from them, the result might be good for our politics. In a ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Nuns Will Beat Biden

By
When the Little Sisters of the Poor and allied groups won their most recent victory at the Supreme Court this summer, Joe Biden said he wanted not just to undo that decision but to go back to the pre-Hobby Lobby version of the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate. He never explained how he could attain ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Nuns Will Beat Biden

By
When the Little Sisters of the Poor and allied groups won their most recent victory at the Supreme Court this summer, Joe Biden said he wanted not just to undo that decision but to go back to the pre-Hobby Lobby version of the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate. He never explained how he could attain ... Read More