Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dies at 80

Jeopardy television game show host Alex Trebek speaks on stage during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 2013. (Reuters)

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, has passed away at 80 years old.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the official Twitter account of “Jeopardy!” wrote in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

The legendary game show host, beloved by fans of the trivia show for decades, passed away more than a year after announcing publicly that he had been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer.

