Corbyn to Speak at Protest of Trump’s State Visit to U.K.

Jeremy Corbyn (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn will address a major demonstration against President Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected at the London rally, which will march down Whitehall from Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square, past Downing Street, where the American president will speak with outgoing prime minister Theresa May.

“Jeremy Corbyn will attend and speak at the demonstration tomorrow against President Donald Trump’s state visit,” a Labour spokesperson told The Mirror.

Corbyn, a self-described socialist plans to boycott the state dinner Queen Elizabeth II will have Monday for the president, First Lady Melania Trump, and about 170 guests.

“Tomorrow’s protest against Donald Trump’s state visit is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country,” Corbyn wrote Monday on Twitter.

The Labour leader also took issue with Trump’s endorsement of Conservative Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister, calling it an “unacceptable interference” in British politics.

“I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent,” Trump said of Johnson taking over for May when she steps down on June 7.

“President Trump’s attempt to decide who will be Britain’s next prime minister is an entirely unacceptable interference in our country’s democracy,” Corbyn said in a statement.

About 250,000 protesters took to the streets during Trump’s first visit to Britain in July. Protests erupted around the country on Monday and demonstrators plan to show up at Portsmouth on Wednesday as Trump participates in ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of D-Day.