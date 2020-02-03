News

Elections

Jill Biden Says Family Friendship with Lindsey Graham Is over after ‘Hurtful’ Ukraine Comments

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden laughs while being introduced by his wife Jill at a send-off rally for his “No Malarkey!” campaign bus tour in Council Bluffs, Iowa, November 30, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Jill Biden said Monday that her family “used to be great friends” with Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), but that things had “changed” after Graham’s comments about the Biden family’s dealings in Ukraine amid President Trump’s impeachment.

Jill Biden, appearing on CNN’s New Day ahead of the Iowa caucuses, interjected after being asked a question about Graham, “whom I think you count as a friend,” John Berman added.

“We did, yes,” she said, before elaborating.

“I don’t know what happened to Lindsey. And we used to be great friends and friends with John McCain,” she added. “I mean we traveled together with the Foreign Relations Committee. We’ve had dinner. You know, and now he’s changed.”

Jill Biden added that “it’s hard” to still consider Graham a friend after his “hurtful” comments in regard to Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.

“It’s hard when you, I don’t know, consider somebody a friend and then they’ve said so many things, so many negative things,” she stated.

Graham, in his role as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, opened a probe in November into allegations that Biden used his position as the Obama White House point man for Ukraine policy to push for the firing of a government prosecutor in order to shield Burisma from investigation. While the prosecutor, Victor Shokin, was widely considered to be corrupt, President Trump and a number of Republicans have speculated that Biden pushed for his firing to protect his son Hunter, who sat on Burisma’s board at the time.

“I’m doing this because somebody needs to do it,” Graham told host Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio when asked about the investigation he is conducting. “We’re not going to allow a system in America where only one side gets looked at.”

Biden told CNN that he was “embarrassed” by Graham’s actions, but the South Carolina Republican defended the move.

“My friendship with Joe Biden — if it can’t withstand me doing my job, then it’s not the friendship I thought,” Graham told Kilmeade.

Comments

Ahead of the vote for additional witnesses and documents in President Trump’s impeachment trial, Graham told reporters on January 24 that “I don’t want to call Hunter Biden. I don’t want to call Joe Biden.”

“I want someone to look at this when this is done,” Graham said. Days later, Graham changed his tune after it appeared that witnesses were likely to be called.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More