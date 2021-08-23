Jill Biden Staffer Demands Apology from Fox News Host over ‘Disgusting’ Comments

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden head to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Jill Biden’s press secretary called on Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and the network to apologize on Monday for saying that the first lady had failed the country by allowing Joe Biden to run for president.

“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” the Fox & Friends Weekend host said.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden. . . . No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden,” said Campos-Duffy, who is married to former Representative Sean Duffy (R., Wis.).

She said that the most “patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband, to love her husband, and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in.”

“I think she failed the country as well,” she added.

Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden’s press secretary, called the comments “disgusting.”

“@RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs,” he said in a tweet.

Campos-Duffy’s criticism came in response to the United States’ abysmal withdrawal from Afghanistan. Afghanistan was thrust into turmoil in recent days as the Taliban quickly took control, leaving Americans and Afghans desperate to evacuate the country.

Biden has been criticized for not beginning the evacuation process earlier, leaving U.S. forces scrambling to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans eligible for special visas ahead of the August 31 withdrawal deadline set by the president.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.