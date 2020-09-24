Jim Jordan Demands Answers from FBI Director on Whether He Is Probing Hunter Biden Allegations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R, Ohio) speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C., January 23, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Representative Jim Jordan on Thursday sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding that he provide answers on whether his agency is investigating allegations against Hunter Biden that appeared in a report by Senate Republicans this week.

The report by investigators for the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs along with the Senate Finance Committee contained serious allegations of “potential criminal activity” against Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, including that he allegedly received a wire payment of $3.5 million from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow. The 87-page report also claimed that the younger Biden had business associations with Chinese nationals linked to the Chinese Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army and made payments to women who appeared to be linked to an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.

“We write to ask what investigative steps—if any—the Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken in response to the information in this report,” Jordan wrote in his letter to Wray.

The report “shows that the FBI has been aware of some alleged misconduct for years,” and “detailed widespread concern within the Obama-Biden Administration about Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma Holdings,” the Ohio Republican wrote.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma, a Ukranian natural gas company, in 2014 after his father became vice president. In that role, court records suggested he earned at least $50,000 a month advising the energy company on “transparency, corporate governance and responsibility, international expansion and other priorities,” according to Burisma. He resigned from the board in April of last year.

A consulting firm representing Burisma Holdings, Washington-based Blue Star Strategies, at one point used the Biden name to leverage a meeting between the gas company and State Department officials, according to internal State Department email exchanges.

“The FBI suffered from a pattern of misconduct and politicization at the highest levels of the FBI during the Obama-Biden Administraton,” Jordan wrote in his letter, adding that the “new revelations” in the Senate report “only add more concern about the FBI’s actions.”

