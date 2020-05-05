News

Jim Jordan Demands Top FBI Officials Answer Questions about ‘Perjury Trap’ Set for Michael Flynn

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C., January 23, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House Judiciary Republicans are demanding that FBI Director Christopher Wray answer for the Bureau’s “targeting” of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn by making top officials and documents connected to the probe available to lawmakers.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) and Representative Mike Johnson (R., La.) asked Wray to hand over all documents and communications related to the FBI’s “Crossfire Razor” investigation of Flynn, as well as to address why the Bureau has not been forthcoming regarding the new information about the case that has been released in court filings.

“The American people continue to learn troubling details about the politicization and misconduct at the highest levels of the FBI during the Obama-Biden Administration,” Jordan and Johnson wrote. “Even more concerning, we continue to learn these new details from litigation and investigations — not from you. It is well past time that you show the leadership necessary to bring the FBI past the abuses of the Obama-Biden era.”

Records released last week showed that handwritten notes dated January 24, 2017 — the same day of Flynn was interviewed at the White House interview by FBI agents Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka — showed one agent questioning whether the goal of the interview was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

Further documents released in the case also reveal that Strzok intervened to keep the Flynn case open after Crossfire Razor investigators noted on January 4, 2017 that they had found “no derogatory information” regarding Flynn’s Russian contacts. That same day, Strzok also told a redacted individual that the FBI’s “7th floor” had intervened — apparently referencing the floor in Bureau headquarters that houses senior FBI leadership.

In their letter, Jordan and Johnson ask Wray to allow Pientka and Priestap to be made available for an interview to explain their respective roles in the case, and also ask Wray to publicly address allegations that he had opposed the disclosure of exculpatory information in the Flynn case, as reported by the Daily Caller.

President Trump reportedly wants to fire Wray in response to the latest revelations, but the president is unlikely to remove him before the November election. Wray has been backed publicly by Attorney General Bill Barr, who said in an October interview that “there’s been a world of change” since Wray took over in 2017. “I think that he is restoring the steady professionalism that’s been a hallmark of the FBI,” Barr told Fox News.

World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
U.S.

Free O.C.

California governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order closing the beaches of Orange County, Calif., is what you get when you govern by Twitter: A news photo showing a crowded Orange County beach makes the social-media rounds, provoking the predictable outrage storm; Governor Newsom, rather than investigate, issues ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

The Biden–Kavanaugh Double Standard

The operative question for many in the press as they assess Tara Reade’s assault allegation against Joe Biden is the correct one: Is Tara Reade telling the truth? It does not matter what other senators may or may not have done to other women in other places or at other times. It does not matter — for purposes ... Read More
World

Testing and Masks Can Only Help So Much

May the Fourth be with you. On the menu today: a chat with a top hospital scientific director about the potentials and limitations of testing and masks, the Department of Homeland Security confirms some more of our suspicions about the Chinese government, some elected leaders experience a surprise outbreak of ... Read More
World

Markle vs Markle

Meghan Markle loves drama. Ever since she and her husband, Prince Harry, vowed to “step back” as senior royals -- which they say was to preserve their privacy and autonomy -- they have done everything in their power to attract attention. For instance, Meghan’s decision to make a family matter (her fraught ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Flynn Case Is a Travesty

For more than three years, Michael Flynn waged a strange battle to clear his name after pleading guilty to lying to FBI agents and then declining a judge’s invitation to withdraw the plea. But there has always been something very wrong about the case, and we’ve learned more about it in recent weeks. The ... Read More
