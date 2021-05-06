Jim Jordan: ‘The Votes Are There’ to Oust Cheney from House GOP Leadership

Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/Reuters)

Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) said Wednesday that “the votes are there” to oust Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) from her position as House GOP Conference Chair.

“You can’t have a Republican conference chair reciting Democrat talking points,” Jordan told Fox News. “You can’t have a Republican conference chair taking a position that 90 percent of the party disagrees with, and you can’t have a Republican party chair consistently speaking out against the individual who 74 million Americans voted for.”

Jordan added, “you can’t be the conference chair when you consistently speak out against the leader of our party and you consistently speak out against the positions that the vast, vast, vast majority of our party and our country, I think, holds.”

Cheney has drawn ire from some in the House GOP over her continued public criticisms of former President Trump. Cheney has pushed back on Trump’s claim that Democrats “stole” the 2020 election and his apparent refusal to prevent supporters from rioting in the Capitol in January of this year.

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) publicly backed Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) to replace Cheney as conference chair on Wednesday.

“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that,” Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine said in a statement.

Stefanik is the only representative who is actively running for the position, Punchbowl News reported on Thursday.

