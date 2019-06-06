Poll: Biden Leads Trump by Four Points in Texas

Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop in Concord, N.H., June 4, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

A new poll of red-leaning Texas has Joe Biden several points ahead of President Trump in a hypothetical general-election matchup.

The former vice president leads Trump 48 to 44 in the Lone Star State, according to the Quinnipiac University poll, which was released Wednesday. Trump’s leads over six other Democratic candidates — Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Eizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, former Texas eepresentative Beto O’Rourke, former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro, and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg — in the poll are, like Biden’s lead over him, within the margin of error.

“In historically red-leaning Texas, the report for the rest of the Democratic field is not so bad either, which could spell trouble for President Trump. It is the largest state in the country with a Republican edge,” said Quinnipiac University Poll assistant director Peter Brown. “The president, who is on the wrong side of a too-close-to-call match-up with Biden, barely inches up in similar match-ups with all the other Democrats.”

As in a number of other parts of the country, Democratic candidates enjoy more support with women in Texas according to the poll. Female voters backed Biden 54 to 39 percent while men supported Trump 50 to 42 percent. Trump led 60 to 33 percent among white voters while Biden held strong leads with minority groups.

The survey polled 1,159 Texas voters from May 29 to June 4.