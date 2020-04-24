News

Elections

Joe Biden Rejects $2,800 Donation from Comedian Louis C.K.

By
Comedian Louis C.K. at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2016 (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

The Biden presidential campaign announced on Wednesday that it would refund a $2,800 donation comedian Louis C.K., who has been accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct.

The donation was made on March 4, according to Federal Election Commission records. That was one day after Biden’s sweeping Super Tuesday victories that put him on a path to defeat progressive rival Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.).

C.K.’s career was effectively put on hold after a November 2017 article in the New York Times detailed five allegations of sexual misconduct against him, in which the comedian masturbated in front of the accusers. The comedian became a target of the MeToo movement along with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for third-degree rape and sexual assault on March 11.

Biden himself faces sexual harassment allegations from former staffer Tara Reade. Reade alleges that Biden assaulted her in Spring 1993 when she was working in his Senate office, although the Biden campaign has vehemently denied the allegation.

Comments

Reade last week filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with Washington, D.C. police. The police have opened an investigation into the alleged incident, even though it would be impossible to prosecute Biden because the statute of limitations in the case has run out.

Reade has stated that she cannot remember the exact date of the alleged assault. However, in an interview on NPR, the former Biden staffer said her mother had made an anonymous phone call to Larry King Live on CNN regarding the incident. A transcript of the call, made on August 11, 1993, was obtained by The Intercept, confirming Reade’s statement that the call took place.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

