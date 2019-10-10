Biden Touts Supporting Same-Sex Marriage Before Obama

Joe Biden participates in a televised townhall on dedicated to LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, Calif., October 10, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden on Thursday evening touted his 2012 remarks expressing strong support for same-sex marriage, comments which put then-president Barack Obama in a difficult position and led to Obama’s full-throated support on the issue.

“I am absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men, women marrying women and heterosexual men and women marrying one another are entitled to the same exact rights, all the civil rights, all the civil liberties,” Biden told NBC in May, 2012.

The former vice president remarks caused a controversy at the time, as Obama had only said his views on gay marriage were “evolving.”

“You know that caused no consternation at all,” Biden quipped to the crowd at Thursday’s town hall focusing on LGBT issues, which was hosted by CNN and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on the eve of National Coming Out Day. His remark was met with laughter.

“Barack knew my position,” Biden continued. “I was going to be a good boy … unless I was asked.”

Biden apologized to Obama in 2012 for speaking too soon on the issue.

“I had already made a decision that we were going to probably take this position before the election and before the convention,” Obama said at the time.

CNN’s town hall on LGBT issues featured nine Democratic presidential candidates, not including Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, who cancelled campaign events after suffering a heart attack.