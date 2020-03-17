News

Biden Wins Florida Primary in Blowout

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus pandemic at an event in Wilmington, Del., March 12, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden won the Florida Democratic primary Tuesday evening in a blowout victory over Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.).

With 70 percent of precincts reporting results by 8 p.m., Biden claimed 61 percent of votes to Sanders’s 23 percent.

Sanders, who typically polls well with Latinos across the U.S., saw consistently low support among Florida’s large Hispanic population, made up largely of refugees and exiles from Cuba and their descendants. The Vermont senator has drawn criticism for his repeated praise of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and other left-wing Latin American strongmen, including Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega.

Voting took place in the shadow of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, as observers were unsure how the spread of the illness would affect voter turnout. Ohio governor Mike DeWine sued to cancel in-person voting for his state’s primary, originally scheduled for March 7, however Florida, Illinois, and Arizona continued to hold their primaries as planned.

“I think that when you go and cancel [the primaries], the signal that that sends is somehow that we’re paralyzed,” said Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Monday. “I don’t think that’s the case. I think we’re taking prudent steps.”

World

More Bad News Out of Italy 

Italy experienced the most deaths in a 24-hour period of any country during the pandemic, including China: The coronavirus continued its assault on Italy, the hardest hit country outside of China, with officials on Sunday reporting the number of deaths rose to 1,809 — a 25 percent increase over the day before ... Read More
The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
Notes from the Great Plague

Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
