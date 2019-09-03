Joe Manchin Passes on Gubernatorial Run, Electing to Remain in Senate

Senator Joe Manchin (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Tuesday that he will remain in the Senate rather than running for governor of West Virginia, in news sure to relieve Democrats looking to keep a blue seat in the increasingly red state.

“When considering whether to run for governor, I couldn’t focus just on which job I enjoyed the most, but on where I could be the most effective for the Mountain State,” Manchin said in a statement. “Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. Senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century.”

Manchin, 72, was previously governor of West Virginia from 2005 to 2010 and has called it the “best job in the world.” He had earlier this year floated the idea of running against Jim Justice, the incumbent who was first elected as a Democrat in 2016 before rejoining the Republican party to which he had belonged prior to entering politics.

Manchin has a reputation as one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate. He frequently reaches across the aisle to join forces with Republicans on issues such as abortion, background checks for gun purchases, and even Supreme Court nominations. He was narrowly reelected in 2018, two years after President Trump won West Virginia by 42 points.

“I will work with the President to accomplish what best serves our state and our country and I will speak truth to power when I don’t agree with the path the President has chosen to take — that is what West Virginians elected me to do!” Manchin said.