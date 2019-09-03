News

U.S.

Joe Manchin Passes on Gubernatorial Run, Electing to Remain in Senate

By
Senator Joe Manchin (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Tuesday that he will remain in the Senate rather than running for governor of West Virginia, in news sure to relieve Democrats looking to keep a blue seat in the increasingly red state.

“When considering whether to run for governor, I couldn’t focus just on which job I enjoyed the most, but on where I could be the most effective for the Mountain State,” Manchin said in a statement. “Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. Senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century.”

Manchin, 72, was previously governor of West Virginia from 2005 to 2010 and has called it the “best job in the world.” He had earlier this year floated the idea of running against Jim Justice, the incumbent who was first elected as a Democrat in 2016 before rejoining the Republican party to which he had belonged prior to entering politics.

Manchin has a reputation as one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate. He frequently reaches across the aisle to join forces with Republicans on issues such as abortion, background checks for gun purchases, and even Supreme Court nominations. He was narrowly reelected in 2018, two years after President Trump won West Virginia by 42 points.

“I will work with the President to accomplish what best serves our state and our country and I will speak truth to power when I don’t agree with the path the President has chosen to take — that is what West Virginians elected me to do!” Manchin said.

Most Popular

Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Books

A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’

By
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More
Elections

A Perfect Distillation of Beto O’Rourke

By
To make bastard use of the Lionel Trilling phrase, Beto O’Rourke’s bid for the White House has been but a series of “irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas.” O’Rourke’s campaign has wandered about the political wilderness in pursuit of some transcendent “moment,” one that might ... Read More