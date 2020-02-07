News

Elections

Joe Walsh Ends Race to Unseat ‘Dictator’ Trump: ‘He Can’t Be Stopped’

By
Joe Walsh announces his intention to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican party’s 2020 White House nomination in a campaign video obtained by Reuters, August 25, 2019. (joewalsh.org/Handout via Reuters)

Joe Walsh, one of President Trump’s last remaining primary challengers, dropped out of the Republican race Friday, citing the sheer impossibility of overcoming the president within the “cult-like” Republican party.

“I got into this because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican out there every day calling out this president for how unfit he is. I want to stop Trump, I believe he’s a threat to this country,” Walsh told CNN’s John Berman, admitting that the president “can’t be stopped” within the GOP.

“Nobody can beat him. It’s Trump’s Party, John, it’s not a party — it’s a cult. He can’t be beaten in the Republican primary, so there’s no reason for me, or any candidate really, to be in there. The party has become a cult,” Walsh declared.

The recent Iowa caucuses showed Trump drawing a record Republican turnout to win with 97.1 percent of the vote. Walsh, a one-term congressman, finished third with just over one percent.

A video from the Iowa caucuses showed Walsh unsuccessfully making his case to voters, as the crowd cheered when Walsh asked “if you want four more years of the Donald Trump show,” and booed when Walsh characterized Trump as one who “makes every day about himself.”

Speaking Friday, Walsh slammed the conservative movement for not giving him the chance to challenge Trump’s legacy.

“The state parties are beholden to Trump, the conservative media world — Fox News and all the rest — wouldn’t give me the time of day. I’m a Republican candidate for president, but they bow down in front of their king,” Walsh explained. He added that the monolith had swayed voters to the point of no return.

Comments

Walsh also referred to Trump as a “dictator” and said he would support the eventual Democratic nominee regardless of their policies.

“I would rather have, John, a socialist in the White House than a dictator, than a king, than Donald Trump,” he said.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Trump Wins Again

By
Trying to dislodge a president whose approval ratings have been stuck well below 50 percent for virtually his entire presidency, in an atmosphere of economic effervescence, Democrats would be smart to signal voters that they won’t bring about major policy shifts but will restore decorous behavior. Instead, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump Wins Again

By
Trying to dislodge a president whose approval ratings have been stuck well below 50 percent for virtually his entire presidency, in an atmosphere of economic effervescence, Democrats would be smart to signal voters that they won’t bring about major policy shifts but will restore decorous behavior. Instead, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘Mitt Romney. Not One of Us.’

By
The GOP word of the day is “inappropriate,” apparently. Republicans are willing to concede that President Trump’s handling of Ukraine was “inappropriate” -- some of them are, at least. Others are staying loyal. “Inappropriate” was Lamar Alexander’s word. It is counted courageous in some ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘Mitt Romney. Not One of Us.’

By
The GOP word of the day is “inappropriate,” apparently. Republicans are willing to concede that President Trump’s handling of Ukraine was “inappropriate” -- some of them are, at least. Others are staying loyal. “Inappropriate” was Lamar Alexander’s word. It is counted courageous in some ... Read More
Culture

The Super Bowl Halftime Farce

By
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
Culture

The Super Bowl Halftime Farce

By
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
U.S.

Pelosi’s Petty Move

By
On the menu today: I don’t know about you, but I’m really eager to dive into today’s topics. For once, we’ve got four consequential stories brewing simultaneously: Trump’s reelection argument in the State of the Union Address and House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to literally tear it up on camera ... Read More
U.S.

Pelosi’s Petty Move

By
On the menu today: I don’t know about you, but I’m really eager to dive into today’s topics. For once, we’ve got four consequential stories brewing simultaneously: Trump’s reelection argument in the State of the Union Address and House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to literally tear it up on camera ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble

By
On the menu today: Impeachment ends, just as the Democratic presidential primary starts to get really bizarre and unpredictable. Wait, the Democrats Have to Nominate Somebody, Right? As discussed a bit on the latest edition of The Editors podcast, the Democratic presidential primary is surprisingly, ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble

By
On the menu today: Impeachment ends, just as the Democratic presidential primary starts to get really bizarre and unpredictable. Wait, the Democrats Have to Nominate Somebody, Right? As discussed a bit on the latest edition of The Editors podcast, the Democratic presidential primary is surprisingly, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Democrats’ Clown Car

By
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Democrats’ Clown Car

By
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More