John Brennan Says Biden Admin. ‘Moving in Laser-Like Fashion’ against Pro-Trump ‘Insurgency’

In an apparent reference to the pro-Trump mob that rioted at the Capitol, former CIA director John Brennan said Wednesday that the Biden administration is “moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we’ve seen overseas.”

Brennan went on to describe what he believed was “an unholy alliance” involving “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”

“Unfortunately, I think there has been this momentum that has been generated as the result of unfortunately the demagogic rhetoric of people that just departed government, but also those who continue in the halls of Congress,” he continued.

.@JohnBrennan: Biden intel community “are moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about” the pro-Trump “insurgency” that harbors “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians” pic.twitter.com/SjVXWhPhR8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021

Brennan, who describes himself as “nonpartisan” but has made a regular habit of appearing on MSNBC and CNN over the last four years to push Democrat talking points, admitted in his recent memoir that he overruled two CIA officials that were skeptical of the “high confidence” conclusion that Vladimir Putin had interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump.

During his years in the Obama administration, Brennan was “the principal architect” of the counterinsurgent drone policy, and made a number of false or misleading statements about the program. In a 2011 hearing to Congress, he stated that nearly a full year’s worth of drone strikes had not killed a single civilian, while the CIA was receiving contemporary reports showing the opposite.

In 2014, he told NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell that “nothing could be further from the truth” than allegations that the CIA had illegally accessed the computers of U.S. Senate staffers who were then probing the CIA’s practice of torturing detainees — only for the CIA inspector general’s report, released months later, to show that Brennan’s people had in fact spied on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Ahead of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings in the Trump-Russia investigation, Brennan was outspoken about how Trump “is wholly in the pocket of Putin” and defended comments in which he accused the president of treason.

“I called his behavior treasonous, which is to betray one’s trust and to aid and abet the enemy, and I stand very much by that claim of his actions,” he told Chuck Todd.

He also penned a New York Times op-ed titled “President Trump’s Claims of No Collusion Are Hogwash.” But after Mueller “did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government,” Brennan implied he could have “received bad information” and said he was “relieved” that “there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.”

