News

World

Johnson Loses Vote to Expedite Brexit Proposal, Making Withdrawal by End of Month Unlikely

By
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London, England, September 3, 2019. ( Daniel Leal-Olivas/Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a Parliamentary vote on Tuesday to fast-track his Brexit proposal, all but ensuring that his government will fail to facilitate an exit from the European Union by October 31 as previously promised.

Johnson, who has said he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than delay Brexit, has threatened to call a general election if the vote didn’t pass.

Comments

Britain’s House of Commons did, however, vote to pass Johnson’s bill to ratify Brexit. The bill, which passed 329-299, formally commits Britain to exiting the E.U.

The vote marks the first time Parliament has agreed in principle to Brexit.

Johnson had reached a tentative agreement with Brussels on October 17 on withdrawing from the E.U., but faced resistance when he tried to call a vote on the the agreement in Parliament.

Lawmakers initially withheld approval of the agreement on Saturday. Johnson then tried to schedule a vote on Monday to ratify the bill, but was rebuffed by Parliament Speaker John Bercow, who said the vote would be “repetitive and disorderly.”

Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn hailed the rejection of Johnson’s fast-tracked Brexit.

“Tonight the House has refused to be bounced into debating a hugely significant piece of legislation in just two days — with barely any notice and an analysis of the economic impact of this bill,” Corbyn said after the vote.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Trivialization of Impeachment

By
We have a serious governance problem. Our system is based on separation of powers, because liberty depends on preventing any component of the state from accumulating too much authority -- that’s how tyrants are born. For the system to work, the components have to be able to check each other: The federal and ... Read More
U.S.

‘Texodus’ Bodes Badly for Republicans

By
‘I am a classically trained engineer," says Representative Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, "and I firmly believe in regression to the mean." Applying a concept from statistics to the randomness of today's politics is problematic. In any case, Hurd, 42, is not waiting for the regression of our politics from the ... Read More
Elections

In Defense of Tulsi

By
Some years ago, a liberal-minded friend of mine complained during lunch that Fox News was “stealing” his elderly parents. “They should be enjoying retirement,” he said, noting that they live in a modest but comfortable style with attentive children and grandchildren to enjoy. “But instead,” he sighed, ... Read More
Culture

Not Less Religion, Just Different Religion

By
The Pew Poll tells us that society is secularizing -- particularly among the young -- and who can deny it? That is one reason that the free expression of religion is under such intense pressure in the West. But it seems to me that we aren't really becoming less religious. Rather, many are merely changing that ... Read More
Culture

Feminists Have Turned on Pornography

By
Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the feminist movement has sought to condemn traditional sexual ethics as repressive, misogynistic, and intolerant. As the 2010s come to a close, it might be fair to say that mainstream culture has reached the logical endpoint of this philosophy. Whereas older Americans ... Read More