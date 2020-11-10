News

Joy Reid Spins False FiveThirtyEight Origin Story, Misrepresents 2000 Presidential Election in Error-Laden Tweet

By
Joy Reid (MSNBC via YouTube)

MSNBC host Joy Reid engaged in some revisionist history Monday evening when she claimed, in an attempt to dismiss Republican allegations of voter fraud, that the 2000 election was “reversed” by the Supreme Court by a margin of 538 votes — both complete fabrications.

Reid also tried to argue that the data outlet FiveThirtyEight was named after the voter margin in Florida, when the reality is that founder Nate Silver named his outlet after the number of electors in the electoral college, per the website’s FAQ page.

“Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because 538 was the margin in FL when the Republican SCOTUS reversed the 2000 election during a recount, making Dubya the president,” she claimed. “That’s the kind of margin where races can flip. That’s not what’s up now.”

It’s unclear what Reid was referencing, but the actual Florida margin of the 2000 election was 537 votes, which gave George W. Bush a slim lead over Democratic candidate Al Gore. Gore challenged the lead and demanded a recount, which was effectively granted by the Florida Supreme Court on December 8, 2000. The Bush campaign subsequently asked the Supreme Court to grant a writ of certiorari, which was granted.

In Bush v. Gore, decided on December 12, 2000, the Supreme Court did not overturn Bush’s margin, but affirmed it, saying in a 5-4 decision that Florida Supreme Court’s decision had overstepped its bounds by effectively creating a new election law — infringing on the state legislature’s authority — and that no recount could be completed, due to a looming federal deadline for the selection of electors.

Recently, Reid has argued that Justice Clarence Thomas — whom she smeared as “Uncle Clarence” — and his fellow Republican-appointed justices could not be trusted “to do the right thing” in the case of the presidential election reaching the Supreme Court. She also complained that the close election between Trump and Biden stemmed from “a great amount of racism and anti-blackness.”

