Judge Approves Third-Degree Murder Charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd Case

A sketch of Judge Peter Cahill presiding over the first day of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minn., March 8, 2021 (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

A judge on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd last May.

The decision by Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill comes one day after the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by Chauvin, who allegedly pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground last year.

According to Minnesota law, third-degree murder involves “perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind.”

Last fall, Cahill ruled that charge didn’t fit the circumstances of Chauvin’s case because his actions were focused on Floyd and no one else.

