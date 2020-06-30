Judge Blocks Publication of Tell-All Book by Trump’s Niece Until July Hearing

President Trump and Ivanka Trump during a meeting in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

A New York judge issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday blocking the publication of a Trump family tell-all by President Trump’s niece.

Robert Trump, the brother of President Trump, took his niece Mary Trump to court alleging that the book’s publication is a violation of a nondisclosure agreement she had previously signed.

Advertisement

Poughkeepsie Judge Hal Greenwald scheduled a July 10 hearing to decide if the book’s publication should be permanently halted. Simon & Schuster is due to publish the memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” on July 28.

The book is being marketed as a “revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him.” Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, “shines a bright light on the dark history of their family.”

Robert Trump’s lawyer Charles Harder issued a statement calling Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster’s actions “truly reprehensible” and added that his client “is very pleased” with the ruling.

Advertisement

“We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract,” Harder wrote.

In a letter to the court last Friday published by Politico, Harder expressed a desire to avoid a situation similar to that of the Justice Department’s inability to stop the publication of former national security adviser John Bolton’s book. In that case, a judge ruled that blocking Bolton’s book, an insider account of his dealings with President Trump, would be useless as advance copies had already been widely circulated.

Advertisement

Attorneys for Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster had already filed an appeal Tuesday afternoon, Politico reported. Lawyer Ted Boutrous called the judge’s order “a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment.”

“This book, which addresses matters of great concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day,” Boutrous said.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.