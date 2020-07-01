News

Immigration

Judge Blocks Trump Admin. Rule on Third-Country Asylum Seekers

By
Migrant families turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to seek asylum after illegally crossing the Rio Grande River in Hidalgo, Texas, August 23, 2019. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

A federal judge has overturned a Trump administration policy mandating that asylum seekers first apply for asylum in countries they pass through on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The policy was aimed at deterring illegal immigration from Central American countries including Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly of Washington, D.C., a Trump appointee, said that the administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act when adopting the policy. The APA requires that the federal government allow time for Americans to weigh in on certain proposed federal policy changes.

“There are many circumstances in which courts appropriately defer to the national security judgments of the Executive,” Kelly wrote in his opinion. “But determining the scope of an APA exception is not one of them.”

Among the plaintiffs were advocacy groups for migrants as well as individual petitioners, who argued that the Trump administration policy violated the Immigration and Nationality Act. Kelly wrote that the law generally allows asylum seekers to petition no matter what country they passed through.

Comments

The Trump administration will likely appeal the ruling. However, it is unclear if the ruling will have any immediate effect because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on illegal immigration.

U.S. Immigration, Customs and Enforcement has since mid-March returned almost all migrants caught crossing the border back to Mexico, fearing possible outbreaks of coronavirus in holding facilities. As a result, the pace of illegal immigration has drastically slowed during the pandemic. ICE has also refrained from arresting migrants who do not pose a public danger, and has not attempted arrests at health care facilities to allow migrants to receive medical care.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

When the Bidexit?

By
We have reached a strange impasse in the campaign in which weakness is seen as strength. The fact that Biden is cognitively impaired and hiding in his basement in virtual incommunicado is now seen as a valuable strategy, given that Trump is dealing with the virus, lockdowns, the economy, and a pandemic of ... Read More
Elections

When the Bidexit?

By
We have reached a strange impasse in the campaign in which weakness is seen as strength. The fact that Biden is cognitively impaired and hiding in his basement in virtual incommunicado is now seen as a valuable strategy, given that Trump is dealing with the virus, lockdowns, the economy, and a pandemic of ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
World

China Swallows Hong Kong

By
The Chinese Communist Party, through what it portrays as its legislature (the “National People’s Congress”), has enacted a law crushing democracy in Hong Kong. Under the guise of protecting “national security,” the new law criminalizes as “subversion” and “terrorism” various expressions of ... Read More
World

China Swallows Hong Kong

By
The Chinese Communist Party, through what it portrays as its legislature (the “National People’s Congress”), has enacted a law crushing democracy in Hong Kong. Under the guise of protecting “national security,” the new law criminalizes as “subversion” and “terrorism” various expressions of ... Read More