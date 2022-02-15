Judge Denies Motion to Make Democratic Campaign Committee a Defendant in Maryland Anti-Gerrymandering Lawsuit

A Maryland circuit court judge has denied a motion by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to intervene as a defendant in an anti-gerrymandering lawsuit that accuses state Democrats of intentionally drawing an unconstitutional and extremely partisan political map.

Circuit Court Judge Lynne Battaglia in Anne Arundel County denied the DCCC’s motion to intervene on Friday, according to court documents obtained by National Review. Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic lawyer representing the DCCC filed the motion late last month.

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for the nonprofit Fair Maps Maryland, said rejecting the motion was a “no-brainer.” Fair Maps Maryland filed the anti-gerrymandering lawsuit …