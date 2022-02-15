News

NR PLUS Elections

Judge Denies Motion to Make Democratic Campaign Committee a Defendant in Maryland Anti-Gerrymandering Lawsuit

By
Voters wait to cast their ballots in the Maryland presidential primary election in College Park, Md., June 2, 2020. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

A Maryland circuit court judge has denied a motion by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to intervene as a defendant in an anti-gerrymandering lawsuit that accuses state Democrats of intentionally drawing an unconstitutional and extremely partisan political map.

Circuit Court Judge Lynne Battaglia in Anne Arundel County denied the DCCC’s motion to intervene on Friday, according to court documents obtained by National Review. Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic lawyer representing the DCCC filed the motion late last month.

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for the nonprofit Fair Maps Maryland, said rejecting the motion was a “no-brainer.” Fair Maps Maryland filed the anti-gerrymandering lawsuit

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest