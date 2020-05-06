News

Elections

Judge Reinstates New York Democratic Primary

By
A polling station in Brooklyn, New York, November 4, 2014 (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled against the New York Board of Elections’ decision to cancel the state’s Democratic primary election and ordered the state to hold the election next month as planned.

The preliminary injunction from Manhattan Federal Court Judge Analisa Torres requires New York to reinstate Democratic candidates on the ballot who were “duly qualified” as of April 26 and hold the election on June 23.

Democratic commissioners of the state Board of Elections canceled the primary election last week, arguing that all candidates had dropped out except former vice president Joe Biden.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang quickly sued over the decision, saying the move “denies voters the right to vote” and prevents former 2020 candidates like Senator Bernie Sanders from picking up delegates.

“They will be deprived of the right to cast a vote for an otherwise qualified candidate and the political views expressed by that candidate,” the judge wrote.

Torres’s decision puts Yang and Sanders back on the ballot along with eight other former contenders for the Democratic nomination.

“I’m glad that a federal judge agreed that depriving millions of New Yorkers of the right to vote was wrong,” Yang said of the decision. “I hope that the New York Board of Elections takes from this ruling a newfound appreciation of their role in safeguarding our democracy.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo had postponed the primary, which was originally scheduled for April 28, over concerns about spreading the coronavirus. The board took that decision further in canceling the election altogether.

Comments

Sanders’s campaign manager Faiz Shakir on Tuesday also praised the judge’s ruling, saying it has “restored basic democracy” in the state.

“People in every state should have the right to express their preference in the 2020 Democratic primary,” Shakir said. “We have confidence that New York can hold elections in June in a safe manner that preserves New Yorkers’ right to vote.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
Elections

Battleground Montana?

By
Last month, the Democratic pollster Public Policy Polling showed the Montana Senate race dead even, with freshman Republican senator Steve Daines and incumbent Democratic governor Steve Bullock tied at 47 percent.  Now, an online poll conducted April 10 to 27 by Montana State University shows Bullock leading ... Read More
Elections

Battleground Montana?

By
Last month, the Democratic pollster Public Policy Polling showed the Montana Senate race dead even, with freshman Republican senator Steve Daines and incumbent Democratic governor Steve Bullock tied at 47 percent.  Now, an online poll conducted April 10 to 27 by Montana State University shows Bullock leading ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More