Judge Rejects Republican Bid to Toss 127,000 Drive-Thru Ballots in Houston Area

By
Activists gather outside the federal courthouse where Judge Hanen is deciding the drive-thru voting case in Houston, Texas, November 2, 2020. (Julio Cesar-Chavez/Reuters)

A federal judge on Monday rejected a bid by Republicans to throw out 127,000 ballots cast in drive-through polling places in Harris County, where Houston is located.

“For lack of a nicer way of saying it, I ain’t buying it,” U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen said at the hearing in Houston.

Texas Republican activist Steve Hotze and others had argued that drive-thru voting was illegal in Texas. The ten drive through voting centers were set up so voters would have the option of avoiding indoor polling places amid coronavirus concerns.

Earlier, Hanen said that he would require a “fair amount of convincing” to accept the Republicans’ argument.

