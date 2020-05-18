News

Law & the Courts

Judge Nixes Oregon Governor’s Coronavirus-Related Restrictions on Religious Gatherings

By
Oregon governor Kate Brown in 2015 (Steve Dipaola/Reuters)

A county judge on Monday ruled against restrictions put in place by Oregon governor Kate Brown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, declaring them “null and void” because her emergency order has expired.

Baker County circuit judge Matthew Shirtcliff granted a preliminary injunction to ten churches who had sued the governor over the restrictions, which prevented them from gathering for religious services.

“This court understands that the current pandemic creates an unprecedented crisis in our state as well as this country,” Shirtcliff wrote in his ruling in Elkhorn Baptist Church vs. Katherine Brown. “The Governor has an enormous responsibility to protect the lives of the citizens of our state balanced against the citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of religion which includes how he or she chooses to worship. The Governor’s orders are not required for public safety when Plaintiffs can continue to utilize social distancing and safety protocols at larger gatherings involving spiritual worship, just as grocery stores and businesses deemed essential by the Governor have been authorized to do.”

Social-distancing directives implemented beyond Brown’s 28-day emergency order would require legislative approval, Shirtcliff ruled. He said the churches had shown they suffered “irreparable harm” from the restrictions.

The governor plans to appeal to the state’s high court, according to Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who said in a statement that she believes Shirtcliff’s ruling is “legally incorrect” and that her office will ask for an immediate stay of his order.

Comments

“We will argue that the judge erred in his construction of the relevant statutes and that he abused his discretion in issuing the preliminary injunction,” Rosenblum said.

Oregon has seen more than 3,600 cases of the coronavirus, and 137 people have died in the state after being infected.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Clarence Thomas Explains Everything

By
Today brings the PBS debut of the must-see documentary, Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words. Thomas walks us through his extraordinary life, which began in Georgia in crushing poverty, explains the rage he felt at Catholic school when Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered and his resultant turn to ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Clarence Thomas Explains Everything

By
Today brings the PBS debut of the must-see documentary, Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words. Thomas walks us through his extraordinary life, which began in Georgia in crushing poverty, explains the rage he felt at Catholic school when Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered and his resultant turn to ... Read More
Media

Our Nevermind Media

By
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
Media

Our Nevermind Media

By
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
Sports

How Baseball Has Changed!

By
I can’t really complain much about the past two weekends without new baseball because I’ve had the best of old baseball: my two favorite Game 3’s ever. Last Sunday was from the 1969 World Series (“the Tommy Agee Game” for Met fans); this Sunday was the 1986 National League playoff. (No point calling it ... Read More
Sports

How Baseball Has Changed!

By
I can’t really complain much about the past two weekends without new baseball because I’ve had the best of old baseball: my two favorite Game 3’s ever. Last Sunday was from the 1969 World Series (“the Tommy Agee Game” for Met fans); this Sunday was the 1986 National League playoff. (No point calling it ... Read More