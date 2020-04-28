News

Law & the Courts

Judge Rules in Favor of Illinois Lawmaker Who Sued to Be Exempt from Stay at Home Order

By
llinois Governor J.B. Pritzker delivers remarks in Washington, D.C., April 9, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

An Illinois state judge on Monday ruled in favor of a state representative who filed a lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s extension of the state’s stay at home order.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney granted a temporary restraining order to Republican state Representative Darren Bailey, releasing him for now from the Democratic governor’s stay at home order.

Bailey, who represents Xenia, Illinois, sued Pritzker over the governor’s Thursday decision to issue a 30-day extension the social distancing measures, which are now set to expire May 30.

“Enough is enough!” Bailey said in a statement. “I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

While the restraining order applies only to Bailey, the lawsuit could open the door to similar lawsuits from other residents who oppose the stay at home extension.

Pritzker said his office plans to “fight this legal battle to the furthest extent possible, to ensure the public health and commonsense” and request an emergency stay of the judge’s decision. He will also issue new public health directives in response to the coronavirus health crisis in the state.

“We are certainly going to act in a swift action to have this ruling overturned,” Pritzker said Monday during his daily coronavirus briefing.

“Representative Bailey’s decision to go to the courts is an insult to all Illinoisans who have been lost during this COVID-19 crisis. It’s a danger to millions of people who might get ill because of his recklessness,” the governor said.

The governor also pushed back against the argument that he should not be allowed to declare back-to-back 30-day emergencies. State law is not specific on whether the governor may declare a second emergency immediately after an initial one.

Comments

“Disasters don’t evaporate on a 30-day timeframe. Legislators took this into account when they wrote this law,” Pritzker said.

The case will now be weighed by the Illinois Appellate Court.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More