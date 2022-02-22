Jury Finds Ahmaud Arbery Killers Guilty of Hate Crime

Defendant Gregory McMichael is pictured during his trial and of William “Roddie” Bryan and Travis McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, November 23, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., were found guilty of federal hate crimes charges on Tuesday in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of denying Arbery the right to use a public street because of the color of his skin, a hate crime under federal statute. Prosecutors argued that the three were motivated by racial animus, citing as evidence text messages and social media posts by Travis McMichael and Bryan containing racial slurs and comments against black people.

“At the end of the day, the evidence in this case will prove that if Ahmaud Arbery had been white, he would have gone for a jog…and been home in time for Sunday supper,” Justice Department attorney Bobbi Bernstein said in court. “nstead he went out for a jog, and he ended up running for his life.”

The jury also found the men guilty of attempted kidnapping, while the McMichaels were convicted of brandishing and discharging weapons during a crime.

The verdict could lead to additional life sentences for the McMichaels and Bryan.

The three men, who are white, were convicted of murder in the February 2020 killing of Arbery, who was black. Travis and Gregory McMichael were sentenced to life in prison in January without possibility of parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life with possibility of parole.

The McMichaels were first indicted in May 2020, after lawyers for Arbery’s family released cell phone footage of the incident filmed by Bryan. Bryan, who joined the McMichaels in pursuit and of Arbery, was indicted a short time later.

The footage showed Arbery attempting to jog around Bryan’s pickup truck, while the McMichaels began an altercation with Arbery. A short time later, Travis McMichael shot Arbery, who could be seen falling to the ground in the video.

The McMichaels and Bryan claimed that they pursued Arbery thinking that he was a burglar, citing Georgia’s citizens’ arrest law in their defense. However, the prosecution countered that the men’s actions were not covered under the citizens’ arrest law because they had no indication Arbery committed a crime on the day of the shooting, indicating a lack of probable cause.

