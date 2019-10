Amber Guyger, charged in the killing of Botham Jean in his own home, arrives on the first day of the trial in Dallas, Texas, September 23, 2019. (Jeremy Lock/Reuters)

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, according to The Dallas Morning News.

BREAKING: Amber Guyger is found guilty of murder in the death of Botham Jean https://t.co/AeS16Wz396 — Cassandra Jaramillo (@cassandrajar) October 1, 2019

The victim, Botham Jean, was killed in his own apartment by Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018. Jean’s family responded with “cheers and tears,” per reporter Cassandra Jaramillo.