Jussie Smollett ‘Attacker’ Takes the Stand, Lays Out Actor’s Plot to Stage Hate Crime

Chicago, Ill. — Abimbola Osundairo, one of two brothers accused of conspiring with former Empire star Jussie Smollett to stage a racist and homophobic attack against him in 2019, took the stand in the actor’s criminal trial Wednesday, laying out Smollett’s alleged plan for jurors.

Abimbola Osundairo and his older brother Olabinjo Osundairo are key witnesses in the case against Smollett, because they were the ones that carried out the attack on him, and then exposed the alleged conspiracy after detectives identified them as suspects.

Smollett’s defense lawyers acknowledge the brothers were involved in the attack, which involved the Osundairos calling Smollett …