News

NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett Defense Lawyer Labels Osundairo Bros ‘the Worst Type of Criminals’ in Trial’s Closing Argument

By
Jussie Smollett arrives at court on the first full day of his trial for six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police, in Chicago, Ill., November 30, 2021. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

Chicago, Ill. – Former Empire star Jussie Smollett had no motive to stage a hoax hate crime against himself in January 2019, the actor’s lead defense attorney said during closing arguments in Smollett’s criminal trial on Wednesday, shortly before the jury began deliberations.

Chicago police ignored evidence that could have proved that Smollett was telling the truth, as he’s done all along, lawyer Nenye Uche told the jury.

And the prosecution’s hoax narrative is not only illogical, but it is built almost entirely on the testimony of two attackers, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who are slick, highly-intelligent criminals, liars, and chameleons,

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest