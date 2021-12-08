Jussie Smollett Defense Lawyer Labels Osundairo Bros ‘the Worst Type of Criminals’ in Trial’s Closing Argument

Chicago, Ill. – Former Empire star Jussie Smollett had no motive to stage a hoax hate crime against himself in January 2019, the actor’s lead defense attorney said during closing arguments in Smollett’s criminal trial on Wednesday, shortly before the jury began deliberations.

Chicago police ignored evidence that could have proved that Smollett was telling the truth, as he’s done all along, lawyer Nenye Uche told the jury.

And the prosecution’s hoax narrative is not only illogical, but it is built almost entirely on the testimony of two attackers, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who are slick, highly-intelligent criminals, liars, and chameleons, …