Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Staging Hoax Hate Crime

Chicago, Ill. — Former Empire star Jussie Smollett is guilty of staging a hoax hate crime against himself and then falsely reporting it to police, a jury ruled Thursday, nearly three years after the phony racist and anti-gay attack was carried out early on a frigid January morning.

Smollett was found guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct and not guilty on one count. The Empire actor stood motionless with his attorney’s hand on his shoulder as the verdict was read.

Additional pre-sentencing and sentencing hearings will scheduled at a later date. Smollett will remain free on bond. He could face up to …